British bantamweight title: Farooq beats Butcher to retain belt

Kash Farooq is now unbeaten in 11 professional fights

Ukashir "Kash" Farooq successfully defended his British bantamweight title for the first time, beating fellow Scot Iain Butcher by unanimous decision.

Pakistan-born Farooq, 22, won the belt in September when he stopped Jamie Wilson after just 73 seconds.

Fighting in his home city of Glasgow again, he extended his unbeaten professional record to 11 bouts.

Farooq, who moved to Scotland with his family in 2002, is first Scot to hold the title in 21 years.