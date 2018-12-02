Tyson Fury 'clearly' beat Deontay Wilder, says Lennox Lewis

Media playback is not supported on this device Fury v Wilder: 'The division is alive again' - how the dramatic final round unfolded

Tyson Fury's controversial draw with Deontay Wilder shows "how hard it is for a Brit to come to America and take someone's belt", according to former heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis.

Fury survived two knockdowns in an enthralling bout with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder in Los Angeles.

Briton Lewis said he was in no doubt that Fury had beaten the American.

"It happened to me and I knew it was going to happen to him," said Lewis.

Lewis was denied a win when he fought American Evander Holyfield in New York in 1999, with the bout declared a draw.

There was uproar about the decision and boxing's authorities ordered a rematch in which Lewis beat his rival by a unanimous decision.

"You have to make your fists be the judges," said Lewis, speaking on BT Sport Box Office.

"Tyson Fury won the fight for me. I think Deontay boxed very poorly."

Lewis later added on social media: "This judging takes me back to my first fight with Holyfield.

"I just saw Tyson Fury come back from drugs, depression, two years of inactivity and massive weight loss, to outbox the WBC heavyweight champion, who was gifted a draw.

"In a rematch, I can only imagine that he will be even better prepared."

'They have ruined the biggest comeback in sports history'

By common consent, Fury produced the better boxing display against Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but was knocked down in the ninth and 12th rounds.

His trip to the canvas in the last round was the more brutal and there was widespread surprise when Fury managed to get up from it and finish the fight.

One judge scored the fight 115-111 to Wilder, another 114-112 to Fury and the third had it 113-113.

"To take something away from someone who has come from hell and back, to ruin the biggest comeback in boxing history, probably in sports history, is a disgrace," said Fury's trainer Ben Davison.

"What sort of sick people have you got to be. Disgraceful."

Fury's promoter Frank Warren added: "I didn't think he was going to get up. And after he got up, Fury was pushing him back. He's a natural born fighter.

"It's a draw but everybody knows he won it."

'The division is alive and well again' - Analysis

Mike Costello, BBC 5 live boxing correspondent

This has been a memorable night here in Los Angeles - be in no doubt that the heavyweight division is alive and well again.

It has been such a compelling night with Fury in control for so, so long. He was almost in tears here at ringside as he took a warm embrace from his brother. This has been a long road back for him in so many ways.

If you are looking at the images of him being pounded to the canvas, you cannot believe how the man rose to his feet after a colossal right hand from Deontay Wilder.

So what about a rematch?

Warren continued: "How after a fight like this can there not be a rematch? It's a draw and unfinished business. They're both still undefeated. He won that fight tonight, everybody knows it. We'll do our best to get it back on again.

"In Britain that's an 80,000 job, there's no doubt about that. Everybody's going to come to see that in the UK. Vegas will be drooling over this. When did you last see a great heavyweight fight in the USA? When was the last time?

"Tyson and Deontay have livened this division up."