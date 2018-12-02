IBF & WBF world title fight: Briton Jason Welborn beaten by Jarrett Hurd

Jarrett Hurd has now won 23 fights in a row

Britain's Jason Welborn suffered a gallant defeat in pursuit of two world titles as Jarrett Hurd landed a fourth-round stoppage in Los Angeles.

Welborn, 32, aggressively came forward early on and peppered the IBF and WBA world champion in the fourth round.

But when American Hurd got his back off the ropes he steadied himself and landed a crippling body shot.

Welborn rose on 10 but the bout was waved off, giving Hurd his 23rd straight win.

The bout - on the Staples Center undercard of Tyson Fury's heavyweight world-title challenge of Deontay Wilder - was 28-year-old Hurd's first since surgery on a torn rotator cuff this summer.

He was priced as short as 1/100 with some bookmakers to inflict a seventh loss of Midlands fighter Welborn's 31-fight career.

Welborn's attempt was hugely admirable but the stinging delivery of the key body shot showed the class of Hurd, who stood face to face in the ring after the win with the man he hopes to face next - WBC champion Jermell Charlo.

Earlier in the evening, British heavyweight Joe Joyce declared he was "ready for anyone" after demolishing Joe Hanks in one round.

A heavy-hitting display by the Rio 2016 medallist ended with a left hook which floored the American, scrambling his senses enough to ensure he could not stand, despite trying.

"I'm getting people out quickly," said Joyce, 33, after his seventh win from as many professional bouts.

"I've got a lot of experience, I'm just going to improve on my strength and my speed. I've heard comments that I'm slow but I seem to land the shots and get the job done."