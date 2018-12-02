Wilder v Fury: WBC world heavyweight title fight in 12 photos

A selection of some of the best photos from the Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury WBC world heavyweight title fight.

Wilder arrived in the ring wearing a gold mask and crown
Fury looked relaxed before the bout
Fury appeared to take control in the early stages of the fight
Fury taunted Wilder as the fight went on
In the ninth round Fury was knocked down after a punch to the back of the head
Fury was able to come back at Wilder after the knockdown
In the 12th round Wilder delivered a huge knockdown
Fury was left flat on his back after the knockdown in the last round
Wilder appeared to celebrate after leaving Fury on the canvas
Fury barely made the count to see out the contest
The fighters embraced and Fury planted a kiss on Wilder's hand after the bout
To the surprise of many at the Staples Center in LA the fight was declared a draw.

