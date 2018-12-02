Wilder v Fury: WBC world heavyweight title fight in 12 photos 2 Dec From the section Boxing Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/boxing/46417352 Read more about sharing. A selection of some of the best photos from the Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury WBC world heavyweight title fight. Wilder arrived in the ring wearing a gold mask and crown Fury looked relaxed before the bout Fury appeared to take control in the early stages of the fightWilder v Fury: Stunning draw in WBC world heavyweight title fight'The division is alive again': Relive the final moments Fury taunted Wilder as the fight went on In the ninth round Fury was knocked down after a punch to the back of the head Fury was able to come back at Wilder after the knockdown In the 12th round Wilder delivered a huge knockdown Fury was left flat on his back after the knockdown in the last round Wilder appeared to celebrate after leaving Fury on the canvas'The best comeback in boxing history'It happened to me and I knew it would happen to him - Lennox Lewis Fury barely made the count to see out the contest The fighters embraced and Fury planted a kiss on Wilder's hand after the bout To the surprise of many at the Staples Center in LA the fight was declared a draw. Find out more British Boxing Board of Control Read more on British Boxing Board of Control