Scott Harrison: Boxer's comeback postponed as opponent suffers injury

Former WBO featherweight champion Scott Harrison

Scott Harrison's eagerly anticipated boxing comeback has been postponed after his opponent suffered an injury.

The former world featherweight champion was due to face Tackie Annan in Glasgow this Saturday, 8 December in what would have been his first bout since April 2013 following a spell in prison.

But promoter Lee McAllister said the entire show at Glasgow Club Bellahouston has been put back "to the start of next year".

A new date has yet to be announced.

Harrison, 41, aims to win a third world title on his return to the sport after overcoming "a lot of very dark times" in jail.