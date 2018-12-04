Rocky Fielding: WBA super middleweight champion sees Fury as 'inspiration'

Rocky Fielding won his version of the WBA world super-middleweight title in his last bout, beating Tyron Zeuge

Britain's Rocky Fielding says Tyson Fury's performance against Deontay Wilder will act as an "inspiration" when he faces Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Fielding, 31 defends his WBA world super-middleweight title against the Mexican, 28, at Madison Square Garden in New York on 15 December.

"He's been to America to fight for a world title and I'm going there to defend it," said Fielding.

"That was a big, big fight for Tyson Fury."

Heavyweight Fury survived two knockdowns in a drawn title bout with Wilder in Los Angeles. Several former world champions - including Floyd Mayweather, Lennox Lewis and Carl Froch - believed he had won the fight.

"It's been massive in the UK and around the world in the past couple of days and everyone has been behind him," Fielding added.

"That's good inspiration and I've got good support coming over. Me and Tyson were both in the ABA Finals together, we both went to Germany and won a world title."

Alvarez, who failed a doping test for clenbuterol in March and was banned for six months, is stepping up in weight for the contest after holding world titles in two other divisions.

He goes into the bout off the back of two middleweight contests with Gennady Golovkin, winning a rematch after an initial draw.

Fielding won his version of the WBA super-middleweight title against German Tyron Zeuge in his last bout.

The WBA recognises a 'regular' and 'super' champion - the latter being Liverpool's Callum Smith, who inflicted the only defeat of Fielding's career in 2015.

"I started in my pro debut in a leisure centre in front of a couple of hundred people and I just worked hard for the last eight or nine years of my professional career," Fielding added.

"I've had a lot of setbacks outside the ring. To be coming to Madison Square Garden is unbelievable. I'm going there prepared and I'm going there to win."