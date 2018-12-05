Wilder v Fury II - Brit wants rematch at Man Utd's Old Trafford ground
Britain's Tyson Fury says he wants his WBC heavyweight rematch with Deontay Wilder to take place at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground.
Fury, 30, was awarded a controversial draw after his bout with champion Wilder in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The Manchester-born fighter, who watched United's Premier League match against Arsenal on Wednesday evening, said he is eyeing up a UK venue next.
"Frank Warren said Arsenal but I said 'no, let's have it at Old Trafford'".
Wearing a Manchester United scarf, Fury told BT Sport during half-time of the match that the fight would "hopefully be in the summer".
And when asked about the possible result for Jose Mourinho's side, he joked: "I don't like draws, I only like wins."
Saturday's fight was scored 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113, with Alejandro Rochin the judge who had the American as the winner.
Fury said he had "never seen a worse decision in my life" and described it as a "gift" for his opponent.
In an Instagram post in response, Wilder, 33, said: "You saw the best Fury but you did not get the best Wilder and I still managed to get the job done."