Conrad Cummings reclaims WBO European title with points victory

Conrad Cummings regained the WBO European middleweight title with a unanimous points victory over Hungarian Ferenc Berki in Belfast.

The Coalisland fighter, who lost the belt to Dubliner Luke Keeler in April, won 98-91, 95-94 and 99-90 on the judges' scorecards.

Cummings looked in control for most of the fight at the Titanic Exhibition Centre and put his opponent down in the 10th and final round.

Paddy Gallagher also won on the night.

The Belfast welterweight had a comfortable 60-54 points win against Fernando Valencia of Mexico.

Three other Belfast fighters - Sean McComb, Padraig McGrory and Stephen Webb - enjoyed victories on the undercard

McComb saw off Zoltan Szabo 60-53 in an entertaining light-welterweight contest, while McGrory needed only one minute and 48 seconds of the opening round to stop Gabos Detre.

Webb was making his debut and made a promising start by beating Slovakia's Rudolf Durica 40-35.

Cummings had previously been in possession of the WBO European middleweight title after defeating Gogi Knezevic in 2017.