Freddie Roach questions Tyson Fury's trainer Ben Davison over tactics

Fury had trainer Ben Davison (right), former world champion Ricky Hatton and Freddie Roach working his corner against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury's trainer Ben Davison has been questioned over his fight tactics by Freddie Roach - even though the American was in the Briton's corner for the thrilling draw with Deontay Wilder.

Hall of Fame trainer Roach, 58, helped Fury's team for the bout on 1 December.

He wanted Fury to be "more offensive", criticising Davison for using similar tactics to those given to featherweight Isaac Lowe on the undercard that night.

"Why are you treating these people the same?" Roach said.

"Ben gave the exact same instructions to the 126lbs fighter as he did the heavyweight fighter," Roach, who was cut man for the fight, told Fox Sports.

"They are not the same and his instructions were the same and choreographed for both guys. I was a little disappointed.

"He did hurt Wilder a couple of times and I was disappointed that he didn't get a chance to finish him."

However, a number of boxing figures have criticised Roach for his comments.

Trainers move to support Davison

Davison tweeted hours after Roach's comments prompted criticism from some in the boxing world

Dave Coldwell, trainer of Tony Bellew prior to his retirement from boxing, tweeted: "Wow. Really disappointing from Freddie.

"A great established trainer, publicly running down the young coach who didn't have a problem with bringing him on board in order to help Tyson can only be a desperate move to pinch his fighter. You can't fault the job Ben Davison did."

British light-middleweight Anthony Fowler wrote: "I've met Freddie before and he was nothing but respectful and a nice guy but this is poor.

"Ben Davison did an amazing job, they clearly won the fight, game plan was spot on. Really disappointed with this."

Trainer Adam Booth added: "We know he's pitching for a job and trying to use Ben to give his bid credibility! Cheap. Ben Davison's instructions already won the fight!"

Will Roach stay part of Fury's team?

Roach, voted trainer of the year seven times by the Boxing Writers Association of America, has trained Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto from his Los Angeles Wild Card Boxing Gym.

He allowed Fury to use his gym and eventually joined his team, with Davison insisting he was still in charge.

Roach said Davison, 26, had done a "great job" in conditioning Fury and guiding the heavyweight to shed around 10st in 12 months. Many observers thought Fury had won the Los Angeles contest but a draw on the judges' cards meant Wilder kept his WBC world heavyweight title.

Asked if he will insist on doing the talking if he is in Fury's corner for a proposed rematch with Wilder, Roach said: "Possibly. Me, Tyson and his brother spoke, said: 'Let's all go home and enjoy Christmas and we will have a meeting.' We left it at that."