Nathan Gorman hits back at Alex Leapai as Razvan Cojanu fills Manchester bout

British heavyweight Nathan Gorman has hit back at Alex Leapai after the Samoa-born Australian pulled out of their bout on 22 December.

In November, Leapai, 39, questioned 22-year-old Gorman's experience and said he "looks like a big hairy baby".

"He called me a big baby then didn't want to come and fight," Gorman said.

"He's given it some bad mouth which isn't really my style. In my world, if you are going to do that then you come and have a fight."

Gorman added: "Words are cheap, maybe he regretted his words knowing what was coming?"

Gorman - unbeaten in 14 bouts and trained by Ricky Hatton - was briefly without an opponent for a Manchester Arena show which features Josh Warrington's IBF World Featherweight title defence against Carl Frampton as the main event.

But Romanian Razvan Cojanu, who challenged Joseph Parker for the WBO world heavyweight title last year, has taken the fight at short notice.

Cojanu, 31, was due to face Daniel Dubois on Saturday but became free when the Briton withdrew with flu on Thursday morning.

Dubois and Gorman are both unbeaten and have been linked with their own heavyweight contest in the next 12 months.