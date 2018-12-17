Boxing schedule and results 2019
January
13: Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California - Jose Uzcategui v Caleb Plant (IBF world super middleweight title)
19: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada - Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner (WBA regular world welterweight title); Rau'shee Warren v Nordine Oubaali (WBC world bantamweight title)
Struer Arena, Struer, Denmark - Dina Thurslund v Alesia Graf (WBO world super bantamweight title)
26: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York - Keith Thurman v Josesito Lopez (WBA super world welterweight title); Adam Kownacki v Gerald Washington (heavyweight)
February
2: Ford Center, Frisco, Texas - Eleider Alvarez v Sergey Kovalev (WBO world light heavyweight title)
16: Los Angeles, California - Leo Santa Cruz v Miguel Flores (WBA super world featherweight title)
23: Minneapolis Armory, Minnesota - Anthony Dirrell v Avni Yildirim (WBC world super middleweight title)
Leicester Arena - Sam Bowen v Ronnie Clark (British super featherweight title)
March
9: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Nevada - Shawn Porter v Yordenis Ugas (WBC world welterweight title)
16: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas - Errol Spence Jr v Mikey Garcia (IBF world welterweight title)
April
13: Wembley Stadium, London - Anthony Joshua v TBC (IBF, WBA super, WBO world heavyweight titles)