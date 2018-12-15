Katie Taylor defends world titles against Finn Eva Wahlstrom in New York

Katie Taylor (left) outpointed Cindy Serrano in her last titles defence in October

Katie Taylor defends her IBF and WBA world lightweight titles against Finland's Eva Wahlstrom in New York on Saturday night.

The bout will be on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez's WBA super-middleweight title bout against Rocky Fielding at iconic venue Madison Square Garden.

Unbeaten Wahlstrom, 38, is the WBC super-featherweight champion but will move up in weight for the contest.

On paper, it looks the toughest test of Taylor's professional career.

Wahlstrom has not lost in her 23-fight professional career while Taylor, having won all 11 of her contests, will be making her third world title defence.

Taylor, 32, fought the Finn on a number of occasions during their respective amateur careers with the Irishwoman winning all the bouts.

Former world champion Bernard Hopkins - part of the promotion - urged Taylor and all those fighting to "leave their DNA" on a historic venue which has hosted the likes of Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Evander Holyfield.

"I've been lucky enough to fight in some iconic venues since turning pro but I'm not sure there's any more iconic in a boxing sense than Madison Square Garden," Taylor said. "I think every fighter dreams about stepping in the ring there and I'm no different."

Taylor won the WBA title by beating Anahi Sanchez in October 2017 and landed the IBF belt with another dominant points victory over Victoria Bustos in April 2018.

She successfully defended her titles against Kimberly Connor and Cindy Serrano, which was her most recent bout in October.

Wahlstrom has a professional record of 22 wins and a draw and her career includes a successful 2016 world title defence against Sanchez.