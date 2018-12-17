Dillian Whyte v Dereck Chisora: British heavyweights set for acrimonious rematch

Dillian Whyte (left) will face Dereck Chisora (right) in their rematch at the O2 in London

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte says he "wants blood" from his rematch with compatriot Dereck Chisora.

The fight in London on Saturday is two years on from a ferocious first encounter, which Whyte, 30, won by a split decision.

Whyte is ranked the number one contender for Deontay Wilder's WBC belt, but a title shot eludes him with Wilder recently fighting Tyson Fury and preferring to target a lucrative unification bout with Anthony Joshua in 2019.

Should Whyte beat 34-year-old Chisora again, his name will remain on the list of prospective opponents for Joshua, who has Wembley Stadium booked for 13 April without an opponent.

A 'donkey' and a 'Viking' - Chisora 'has his qualities'

Whyte's first encounter with Chisora was when he had just moved over to boxing from kickboxing.

Chisora was then British champion and Whyte was brought in as a sparring partner. He says he took an immediate dislike to Chisora.

"Dereck is just an arrogant, ignorant guy. Now he says he has changed his life and he is a born again Christian but let's see," said Whyte.

"He is not a nice guy at all and he has this persona about him where he thinks he is better than everyone else, which I don't like. I saw the signs early."

Media playback is not supported on this device Dereck Chisora throws table at Dillian Whyte at news conference

A recurring motif of the animosity in the build-up for both fights has been Whyte referring to Chisora as a 'donkey', but he does pay respect to his qualities.

"The donkey analogy started because he has been ridden, used and abused. He has been put in hard fights at short notice for not the right money - he was a poor animal.

"Dereck is a tough man though, he is like a black Viking - the more pain he gets the harder he pushes.

"As much as I hate him, he is a proud man - he has his qualities."

'I hope he doesn't retire afterwards'

The first encounter was a barnstormer in which both fighters looked to trade and engage; it ended with some observers feeling Chisora may have edged it.

Whyte, who has a reach and height advantage, refuses to be drawn on any change in approach this time.

"I'm going to damage him more in this fight. Dereck is going to be bleeding a lot this time - I want his blood.

"The kind of beating I am looking to give him he is going to have to sit down and reconsider his career, but I hope he doesn't retire. It looks better for me if he goes on from the loss to beat more top contenders."

Whyte has picked up four wins since his points win over Chisora, notably against former WBO world champion Joseph Parker in July

'I was shafted in the amateurs'

After Whyte's solitary professional defeat, by Anthony Joshua in 2015, he moved his training base from London to Loughborough.

An early switch to the professional ranks after just six amateur fights meant Whyte had missed out on the benefits the amateur set-up provides.

Disagreements with officials over his licence meant he had little choice but to end his amateur career prematurely and turn professional.

"It was a long time ago but I got shafted in the amateurs, there's no two ways about it.

"This is life though - if you spend time being bitter you will never move forward so I just get on with it.

"I have progressed well since switching my training to Loughborough and I feel I still have another 30% of progress left in me before my peak.

"I have gone from training by myself to having a team of professional people that have been building athletes for years."

'I want people to see anybody can do it'

Whyte's career has always been in the shadow of his rival Anthony Joshua and he has noted that he will "never be the golden goose like Joshua".

Public perception of him is still not something he unduly worries about, he says, but he does hope that when he eventually walks away from the sport, he will have shown people what can be achieved in life.

"I just want to be seen as what I am - just look beyond TV/social media and you will see what kind of person I am.

"I want people to see you can go from nothing to the top and if I did it then anybody can.

"I would like to say I can change millions of lives but realistically if my journey inspires 10 people to go to university or to achieve something then I think I've done my job."