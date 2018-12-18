The long way round: Carl Frampton's route back to world title contention

Frampton fulfilled a lifelong ambition by boxing at Belfast's Windsor Park in August

Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton Date: Saturday, 22 December Venue: Manchester Arena

For years, Carl Frampton eagerly anticipated his 32nd birthday.

He was 27 when he first became a world champion, 29 when he beat Leo Santa Cruz at Madison Square Garden. And yet through the highs, the titles and the awards, 32 remained the most important milestone.

Thirty-two was the carrot at the end of the stick for the Belfast fighter, who freely admitted that boxing was not so much a passion as it was a way to make a comfortable life for his family.

For years, Frampton regarded 32 as the age that he would hang up his gloves and walk away from a sport to which he had given everything he had, breathing a huge sigh of relief that the days of training camps and weeks in the gym were behind him.

His fight against Josh Warrington on Saturday will be his last before reaching the magic number, but Frampton's plans to walk away from boxing have been shelved and replaced with a desire for an indefinite stay at the top.

"I had this mythical age of 32 in my head," admitted the former WBA featherweight champion, who has fallen back in love with the sport since linking up with trainer Jamie Moore last year.

Motivation is at an all-time high as he prepares for a world title shot nearly two years in the making, and 31-year-old Frampton firmly believes that the best is yet to come.

The long way round

Only in boxing could one loss completely alter the course of what has been an otherwise flawless career.

After Santa Cruz exacted revenge on his Northern Irish opponent in Las Vegas, Frampton's career suddenly went into a tailspin.

The defeat was followed by an unexpected 10-month period of inactivity during which a comeback fight was called off at the eleventh hour before an inharmonious split with promoter Barry McGuigan.

The Belfast fighter's world title eliminator against Andres Gutierrez was called off after his Mexican opponent slipped in the shower on the eve of the fight

"I wanted to jump straight back in for a rematch with Leo but it wasn't to be, so I have kind of gone the long way around," admits Frampton.

"It has taken a while to get me back here in contention for a world title."

In August a lifelong ambition to fight at Windsor Park was fulfilled, but it was not the career-defining night it perhaps could have been given that, with a world title fight unavailable, Frampton went into the contest as the overwhelming favourite against the relatively unheralded Luke Jackson.

And so, nearly 22 months after losing his belt, Frampton is back within touching distance of a world title. One which, should he win, will open doors to a selection of huge unification fights.

However, Frampton is all too aware of how different his boxing future will look were he to lose in Manchester.

Big fights or no fights

On Saturday, neither fighter has to look far to find motivating factors with the bout expected to bring together two of the most vocal fan bases in the sport.

For Frampton, the chance to seize the IBF belt from an undefeated fighter is more than enough motivation, but the extra driving force is the knowledge that a win guarantees even bigger fights while a loss would leave a dark cloud hanging over his career.

"If the Jackson fight had have been in the SSE Arena [Belfast's biggest indoor venue], the motivation may not have been there," Frampton suggests.

"But because it was Windsor Park I was very motivated. However from now until the end of my career, it needs to be big names."

The big names could include the likes of familiar foe Santa Cruz, for whom Frampton would become a distinctly more attractive opponent with a world title to his name.

Frampton has fought WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz twice

A loss, however, and Frampton would remain in a crowded chasing pack of featherweights seeking a world title shot with no guarantee of getting one any time soon.

At this point though, there is little if any point in pontificating over ifs, buts and maybes. As Warrington's most recent opponent Lee Selby can attest, the Leeds man packs a punch and has proved himself on the big stage.

"People are talking about other fights and what happens in the future but I need to beat Josh Warrington before we decide on anything," accepts Frampton.

"There are big fights, huge fights, there to be made but Josh Warrington is a big fight in itself."

The sweetest of them all?

Neither Frampton or Warrington appear too tempted to engage in the traditional mud-slinging which often dominates the preamble to a fight.

As both men stressed during September's media tour, there is no need to conjure up a personal sub-plot if the fight is good enough to sell itself on it's sporting merits alone.

Not since the tetchy build-up with Scott Quigg has Frampton engaged in anything other than the occasional and short-lived verbal exchange with an opponent.

There is, however, one thing that appears to genuinely irk the Belfast man.

Namely: the suggestion that Frampton is no longer the same fighter as the one that held belts in two weights.

Warrington (left) is undefeated in 27 professional bouts

"People have written me off, some people think I am done and I am over the hill," said Frampton, who believes that his opponent is among those who feel that the best days of 'The Jackal' are in the past.

"He thinks and he is hoping that I am over the hill. I don't know if he really believes it but I think he is trying to tell himself that I am over the hill, he will soon find out that I am not.

"This could be the sweetest of them all."

In a parallel universe, 31-year old Carl Frampton is preparing to bring the curtain down on his boxing career with a final flourish, preparing for everything that comes with a life outside of the ring from the age of 32 onwards.

Back in the real world, 31-year-old Carl Frampton is preparing to re-announce himself at the top of the division.

Confident in his conviction that the best days of his career still lie ahead.