Liam Williams accuses opponent Mark Heffron of being afraid

Liam Williams lost by a split decision in his second fight with Liam Smith

Welshman Liam Williams is confident of beating Mark Heffron in their fight for the vacant British middleweight title at the Manchester Arena.

At a tetchy media conference, Williams said his unbeaten opponent had fought "tomato cans" and added "I can see fear in your eyes".

Heffron responded: "I will knock you out on Saturday. I'm going to smash that nose all over your face."

The pair meet on the undercard of the Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton bill.

Williams is stepping up in weight after two controversial losses at super welterweight against Liam Smith.

Both fighters had scheduled opponents pull out, with Jason Welborn vacating his British title and JJ Metcalf out of a light middleweight fight with Williams due to injury.

Williams previously fought and beat Heffron's brother Ronnie in 2014.