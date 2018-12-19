Warrington v Frampton: Belfast fighter has 'plenty left' for 'fiery' opponent

Josh Warrington (left) and Carl Frampton faced off at a news conference on Wednesday

Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton Date: Saturday, 22 December Venue: Manchester Arena Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live commentary, BBC Radio Ulster commentary and live-text commentary on the BBC Sport website from 20:00 GMT

Carl Frampton says rival Josh Warrington thinks he is "over the hill" but insists he is better than ever going into Saturday's world-title bout.

Warrington, 28, defends his IBF featherweight title at Manchester Arena and says he is hungry to push on to potential future bouts in the US.

Frampton, 31, has fought three times since losing a world belt in 2017 and believes he has "been written off".

"This will be me showing there's plenty left yet," the Northern Irishman said.

"I want this title more than I have ever wanted a title," he added.

"When this fight is taking place, it may turn into a dogfight and I am prepared for it. That's when they will realise I am not over the hill."

'Better than when I beat Leo'

In Wednesday's final news conference before the bout, which will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live, Warrington denied he had spoken of Frampton's age being a factor in any decline and claimed he had simply questioned the calibre of his rival's last three opponents.

But Frampton said he had seen comments in the media and also pointed to his own improvement since his only career defeat by Leo Santa Cruz in 2017, six months after initially beating the Mexican.

Frampton, who moved to train under Jamie Moore following his defeat, said: "I believe I am better. Firstly because I was beating guys like Santa Cruz and Scott Quigg when I wasn't really enjoying boxing. If I'm honest I hated it.

"Now I'm switched on, have a smarter approach in camp and I feel I am better now than when I beat Santa Cruz.

"I believe he is very good and this will be tough but I believe I beat any featherweight in the world on the day."

Frampton says the fight he wants "more than any other" is a defending title bout with Santa Cruz

Analysis - slipping? Or an occasion fighter?

BBC Sport boxing commentator Mike Costello

This is a fantastic contest. Warrington is again going in as the underdog. Frampton is roughly 1-2 with bookmakers but Warrington beat an established champion in Lee Selby and I'm not sure he is getting the credit he deserves for that win at Elland Road in May.

But I have a hunch that Frampton is an occasion fighter and maybe gets up for the bigger names.

BBC Radio 5 live analyst Steve Bunce

Six months to nine months ago I would have had Frampton a hefty favourite. I'm not necessarily thinking he slipped a little bit but I'm not necessarily thinking he is the Frampton who went to New York to fight Santa Cruz.

His style, the amount of years he had as a junior, boy, amateur and man as a professional, I think this is a lot closer than nine months ago.

Sambuca, parking and underdog status

Warrington beat Lee Selby by split-decision at Elland Road in May

Frampton - who has held world titles in two weight divisions - said he has been "around the houses" to get another shot at a world title, fuelling his desire to return to the top.

He told BBC Sport in November that a win would set up unification bouts in 2019, a feat he feels would move him closer to boxing's Hall of Fame.

Warrington - undefeated in 27 outings - has similar ambitions following his shock win over Selby to land the title in May.

The Leeds fighter claims his belt earned him "free sambucas" and "free parking" in his city but told BBC Sport he is still "not satisfied" with his career.

"I think if you have that feeling you do lose your edge, that bit of fire," he said.

"I still have that, I still feel like a challenger, like I have to prove people wrong because they have me as an underdog.

"The belt goes in a box like and sits at the bottom of my bed. I haven't changed, I just have another accolade. I will look back when I retire and appreciate it but at this moment in time I want to add more to it, go as far as I can.

"The fire is burning. I am so hungry and can't wait to get in there.

"I went into this for a Frampton like he says he is - in his prime. That's what makes me graft in the gym, work hard."