Tommy Fury: I'm not here to live up to anybody, says Tyson's brother

Tommy Fury will make his professional debut on the Warrington-Frampton undercard

Tommy Fury says he is ready for the pressure that comes with following "the best fighting man" as he prepares for his professional debut.

The 19-year-old, brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson, faces Latvia's Jevgenijs Andrejevs at Manchester Arena on Saturday.

"There will be pressure but I knew that coming into this," Fury said.

"I am not here to live up to anybody. I have come into this sport to do my own thing."

BBC Sport will go behind the scenes with Fury in an Instagram story during the day as he gets ready to fight on the undercard of Josh Warrington's IBF world featherweight title defence against Carl Frampton.

He is facing a man who has 102 defeats from 115 bouts.

Despite his heavy losing record, Andrejevs, 37, has only been stopped inside the distance 13 times.

Fury - who is trained by Ricky Hatton - only had 12 amateur contests and so gaining ring experience will be a focus in his early bouts for the man who spent his childhood years in the gym with his brother.

He said: "From being a young kid there was pressure, people would come to the gym and say: 'That's Tommy Fury.'

"If I can achieve half of what Tyson has done I'll be privileged as he's the best fighting man I have seen."