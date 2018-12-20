Anthony Joshua: What we learned from the heavyweight champion's Twitter Q&A

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua opened up a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday and revealed some interesting information about himself.

How does AJ like his steak cooked? Is he team Ronaldo or team Messi? Android or iPhone? The people asked the questions, and the champ answered.

Here are a few of things we've learned about the champion boxer:

A cheeky bevvy

This weekend has some tasty bouts lined up with Carl Frampton taking on Josh Warrington for the IBF world featherweight title in Manchester, and the heavyweight rematch between Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora at the O2 Arena in London.

Many boxing fans will choose to enjoy the fights with a couple of drinks, and it sounds like AJ may just raise a glass too.

Admittedly, he's not a big drinker - as you might expect for someone in such fine physical condition - but as it's Christmas...

Android v iPhone

It's a common Twitter battle - you're either team Android or team iPhone.

A fan replied to Joshua's Q&A tweet letting him know that he had seen him at Madison Square Garden in New York, attaching a grainy photo of someone that might have been Anthony Joshua.

This left the boxer questioning the fan's choice of technology - securing a big hit for iPhone.

Motocross, really?

It may have come as a surprise to many that Joshua is a big fan of motocross, but those who follow him on Instagram will have seen that he even has his own bike.

If he ever gets fed up of boxing, maybe he could switch sports and chance his arm as a daredevil racer?

Rare, medium or well-done?

AJ is often asked from admirers across the globe how he likes his eggs in the morning.

But one fan decided to switch up the game and, instead of breakfast, said she was prepping dinner: "How do you like your steak cooked?"

Turns out Joshua's aiming straight down the middle with medium.

Sticking with beef...

The beef between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been well documented, with the two standout British heavyweights still yet to face off.

Fury blocked Joshua on Twitter after saying AJ "couldn't box eggs" in an Instagram rant.

Despite the frosty relationship, it seems we'll have to wait to see whether the heavyweights will fight each other.

Joshua isn't holding back in his tweets though, predicting a knockout victory if he ever fights Fury.

Messi or Ronaldo?

There are few things more hotly debated in the world of football than 'Who's better: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?'. There are endless discussions over which player deserves the title of GOAT (greatest of all time), and it seems everyone has an opinion.

Everyone except Anthony Joshua - although he is happy to take any free merch he can get.