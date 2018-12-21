Belfast flyweight Paddy Barnes eyes world title fight return

Barnes was defeated by Cristofer Rosales in his August world title bid

Belfast flyweight Paddy Barnes hopes to be back in world title contention next summer after losing his bid for the WBC flyweight belt in Belfast in August.

The two-time Olympic bronze medallist went down to Cristofer Rosales in just his sixth professional fight.

Barnes, 31, returns to the ring to take on Isaac Quaye on the undercard of Carl Frampton's IBF world title fight with Josh Warrington in Manchester.

"Hopefully I can push on and get a few fights early next year," said Barnes.

"And then next summer I hope to go for a world title.

"My aim in this fight is to get a good six rounds - I don't want to stop him, I want to go out there and box a bit more as rounds are ultimately what I need.

"He's a lot smaller than me and I expect him to go out and try to spoil the fight. I'll stick to my boxing and use my boxing brain rather than try to blast him away.

"I think two more fights after this one and I'll be ready for a world title but if it came sooner I wouldn't say no."

A brutal fourth round body shot from Nicaraguan Rosales ended Barnes' hopes of seizing the green belt at Windsor Park.

Quaye has 31 wins, 17 losses and one draw in his professional career ahead of Saturday's scheduled six-rounder with Barnes at the Manchester Arena.

Featherweight Michael Conlan will also be in action against Jason Cunningham in a 10-rounder as part of the bill.

A victory for Conlan would set him up for a very important 2019 when the Belfast man expects to move into the world's top 10.

"I've put in all the hard work and I'm felling ready," said Conlan. "Saturday night is going to be as hard or as easy as I want to make it. I'm going to put on a performance."

Southpaw Cunningham won and lost the Commonwealth featherweight title last year but still has his own ambitions in the sport.