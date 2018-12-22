Adonis Stevenson: Canadian is 'awake and healing' after suffering severe brain injury

Adonis Stevenson
Stevenson was taken to hospital in an ambulance after the fight

Former world champion Adonis Stevenson is "awake" and "healing" from the brain injury he sustained during a fight, says his girlfriend Simone.

The Canadian light-heavyweight needed surgery after he was knocked out by Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk this month.

Simone 'SiSi' God said the 41-year-old was recovering "in the private company of his family".

"Adonis is a world champion and is exhibiting that same determination in his recovery," she said.

"Despite recent reports being leaked to media, I wanted to clarify that Adonis is awake."

Stevenson, boxing's oldest and longest-reigning champion, was making his 10th WBC title defence when he was injured.

He suffered an 11th-round knockout during the light-heavyweight bout on 2 December, slumping after a flurry of punches from his opponent.

"Superman is a world champion and has demonstrated his strength in facing every obstacle he has ever faced," the statement continued.

"He is a legend in the eyes of his fans, and a man that demonstrates to his family daily that inner strength and love can change and redeem even the greatest of hardships."

