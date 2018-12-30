Carl Frampton "very tempted" by big fights as he continues to weigh up future

Warrington defeated Frampton after 12 enthralling rounds of boxing in Manchester

Carl Frampton says he would be "very tempted" to fight again if he was offered either a rematch with Josh Warrington or a bout with WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz.

Warrington defeated Frampton to retain his IBF belt in Manchester Arena on 22 December.

Speaking in his column in the Sunday Life, Frampton said he was no closer to a decision on his future.

"I would not go back to lesser fights," he added.

After the defeat the former two-weight world champion said he would not rush into a decision over his future, but hinted that retirement was a possibility.

Englishman Warrington said he would like to take his belt to the USA and unify the division next year.

The bout in Manchester was widely praised as one of the most exciting contests of the year, with Warrington beginning at a stunning pace to take control of the fight in the opening two rounds.

"Everything went downhill from the first round," reflected Frampton.

"I give a lot of credit to Warrington and his team because tactically they got it right and on the night everything fell into place for them.

"But, if I had a rematch with Warrington I believe I would beat him - if I stuck to my gameplan."

A third fight with Santa Cruz has been a longstanding desire of the Belfast fighter, who beat the Mexican in their first encounter in 2016 before Santa Cruz exacted his revenge in Las Vegas in early 2017.