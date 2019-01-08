Lisa Whiteside eyes Nicola Adams bout and world titles after professional switch

Whiteside often played understudy to Nicola Adams in the amateurs

Commonwealth Games champion Lisa Whiteside has turned professional and hopes to land a bout with two-time Olympic champion Nicola Adams.

Whiteside, 33, won the Commonwealth flyweight title for England in April but announced she would leave the GB Boxing amateur set-up in October.

Her promoter Sam Jones tweeted Whiteside "wants world titles ASAP and a showdown with Nicola Adams".

Adams' amateur success at 51kg stopped Whiteside from contesting an Olympics.

Her promoter Jones described the prospect of a bout with Adams as "the fight that never was".

He added: "This is up there with the best fight in women's boxing to be made.

"Lisa will waste no time in the pros and is coming for all the current world champions at flyweight and super-flyweight."

After announcing she had been granted a professional licence on Monday, Whiteside said: "It's been a long, horrible wait but I'm so excited."

Whiteside, who also claimed World Championship silver as an amateur in 2014, battled to save her career in 2015 after fracturing her skull in an accident.

But she returned to enjoy success at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, defeating Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul to claim gold.