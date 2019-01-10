Josh Taylor: Scottish super-lightweight tipped to make it big in 2019

There is no date or venue for Josh Taylor's World Boxing Super Series semi-final yet

Josh Taylor could be British boxing's "big breakout star for 2019", according to BBC commentator Mike Costello.

The Scottish super-lightweight, 27, is unbeaten in 14 fights since turning professional in 2015.

He stopped Ryan Martin in a one-sided fight in November to set up a World Boxing Super Series semi-final against IBF champion Ivan Baranchyk.

"I think he will go all the way in the super series," Costello said on BBC 5 live's boxing podcast.

Regis Prograis of the USA and Kiryl Relikh, the WBA champion from Belarus, meet in the other semi-final.

Taylor, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, could also be a potential opponent for WBC champion Jose Ramirez, who is expected to return to the ring in California in February.

"If you were to ask, potentially, who could be the big breakout star for 2019, I think Josh Taylor could really announce himself to the sporting world this year," said Costello.