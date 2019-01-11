Undefeated WBA and IBF female lightweight champion Katie Taylor set for March unification bout

Taylor proved far too strong for Eva Wahlstrom at Madison Square Garden in December

Undefeated Irish lightweight Katie Taylor will hope to add a third belt to her existing titles when she takes on WBO champion Rose Volante in March.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the bout will take place in Philadelphia.

Taylor's WBA and IBF belts will also be on the line when the undefeated duo meet.

Saturday, 16 March appears likely to be the date, with Hearn stating that the fight will take place during the weekend of St Patrick's Day.

Taylor, 32, impressed in the most recent defence of her titles with a comprehensive points victory over the previously undefeated Eva Wahlstrom in New York.

The former Olympian dominated the bout from the start, winning all 10 rounds in what was the most complete display in her 12-fight professional career.

Brazilian Volante will fight outside of South America for the first time, having claimed the vacant WBO title in December 2017.

Experienced Belgian Delfine Persoon holds the other WBC belt in the division, but has fought outside of Belgium just once in her 43-fight career.