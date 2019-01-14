Lee Selby: Former world title holder to fight American Douglas on ring return

Lee Selby's defeat by Josh Washington (right) was only the second of his 28-fight professional career

Lee Selby will begin his campaign to become a two-weight world title holder when he fights American Omar Douglas at lightweight next month.

The bout will take place at London's O2 on Saturday, 23 February on the undercard of the James DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr bill.

Selby's last outing saw him lose his world featherweight crown to Josh Warrington on a split decision.

The Welshman says it his "mission" to win a title at a higher weight.

"The Featherweight division was one of the toughest weight classes and I reached the top as IBF world champion," said Selby.

"It's the same mission now at lightweight and I can't wait to get back to business."

Douglas, 27, has won 19 of his 21 fights, 13 of them as knock-outs.