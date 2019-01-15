Conrad Cummings and Luke Keeler set for European title rematch in Belfast

Keeler was victorious when the pair fought at the SSE Arena in April 2017

WBO European middleweight champion Conrad Cummings will defend his belt against Dublin's Luke Keeler at the Ulster Hall on 29 March.

The pair met at the SSE Arena last April with Keeler claiming the vacant title in a wide points victory.

Cummings regained the belt last month with a win over Ferenc Berki, after injury forced Keeler to vacate.

The Coalisland fighter has won 16 of his 19 professional bouts.

After the convincing defeat on the undercard of stablemate Carl Frampton's fight with Nonito Donaire, Cummings admitted that he was well beaten having "taken my eye off the ball".

"I'm certain it'll be different this time around. I lost fair and square against him before," the 26-year-old told MTK.

Cummings followed Frampton's lead by leaving Cyclone Promotions and trainer Shane McGuigan to team up with Moore in 2017.

The loss to Keeler is his only defeat in six fights since making the switch.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's still my belt and I'll put to bed these claims that my first win was simply down to Conrad having a bad night," said Keeler.

"To be honest, it's been a bit annoying listening to Conrad dismiss my victory. This time, I hope he has a good night so there are no excuses afterwards because either way, I'm going to be going home with the win and the title."