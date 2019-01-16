Nicola Adams v Arely Mucino: WBO world flyweight bout tops bill featuring Daniel Dubois

Adams (right) has five wins from five professional bouts

Nicola Adams will challenge for a world title for the first time against Mexico's Arely Mucino at the Royal Albert Hall on 8 March.

The Briton, who won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, will challenge for the WBO world flyweight title.

"Winning a world title is what I got into professional boxing for," said the 36-year-old, who has five wins since moving up from the amateur ranks.

"I believe it is my destiny to do so and ultimately unify the division."

She added: "To get this opportunity after just five professional fights is an achievement in itself and I am so thankful to my promotional team for making it happen.

"To fight for the WBO world title at the Royal Albert Hall is a dream come true when you consider the great names that have performed there and I want to make this another memorable occasion."

Mucino, 29, claimed her world title in February and has amassed a record of 27 wins, two draws and three defeats throughout 10 years as a professional.

The Royal Albert Hall first staged competitive boxing in 1918 and Adams' contest will be the first world-title bout at the venue since Mexico's Marco Antonio Barrera took on Britain's Paul Lloyd in 1999.

Dubois follows Bruno and Lennox

Dubois (right) is viewed as one of the brightest prospects on the heavyweight scene

The fight will be the co-main event on the card alongside undefeated British heavyweight Daniel Dubois, who takes on Romanian former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu.

Dubois will follow in the footsteps of British heavyweights Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno in competing at the venue, as he looks to extend his perfect record to 10 fights.

"The chance to fight at the Royal Albert Hall is a huge thrill for me and I really hope it is the first of many opportunities to perform there," said the 21-year-old.

"I am fully aware that many of the British heavyweight greats of the past fought at this historic venue and it will be an honour to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Henry Cooper, Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis.

"I know the Albert Hall was the favourite place to watch boxing for many older fans so it is brilliant that a new generation will now get the chance to sample the experience too."

Cojanu, 31, holds a record of 16 wins from 21 bouts and challenged Joseph Parker for the WBO world heavyweight title in 2017, losing on points.