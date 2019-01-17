Anthony Yarde agrees Mehdi Amar bout at Leicester Arena

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Anthony Yarde do 'the human flag'

Undefeated British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde will take on seasoned Frenchman Mehdi Amar on 23 February.

Yarde, 27, was due to fight on the undercard of Tyson Fury's draw with Deontay Wilder in December but his bout was cancelled late on in fight week.

Amar, 36, has 35 wins and two draws from 43 contests going into the Leicester Arena bout and boasts markedly more experience than Yarde.

"I am aiming for big things this year and it starts here," said Yarde.

"Amar possesses all the experience and know-how of operating at a high level, winning European titles and fighting some of the best in the division.

"It is the perfect test for me at this stage of my own development and I am looking forward to making a big statement in Leicester."

The bout will be on the undercard of Sam Bowen's British super-featherweight title fight with Ronnie Clark.

Yarde - regarded as one of the emerging prospects in British boxing - has amassed 16 knockouts in 17 wins.

But he was left frustrated at being unable to fight in December, when his opponent failed to complete a medical in time to satisfy the California State Athletic Commission, which was sanctioning the bout.

Amar has never fought in the UK but has only been stopped inside the distance once and is likely to prove a step up in class for Yarde, given he has boxed 267 professional rounds compared with the Briton's 46.