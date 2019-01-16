Liam Williams: Welsh boxer keen to show he belongs at world level

Liam Williams has held British, Commonwealth and European titles at light middleweight

Welsh boxer Liam Williams says he is determined to challenge for a world title in 2019 after producing the best performance of his career to date.

Williams will defend his newly-won British middleweight title against Joe Mullender on Friday, 8 March after an eye-catching win over Mark Heffron.

That followed a year when Williams split with his trainer Gary Lockett and moved to Dominic Ingle's Sheffield gym.

"I believe I can win a world title fight," Williams told BBC Sport Wales.

'A career best win'

Williams' performance in his victory over Heffron, which featured on the undercard of Josh Warrington's win over Carl Frampton on pay per view television, received widespread plaudits on social media.

The Welsh boxer believes it was the best performance of his career to date, but admits the key was performing on the biggest stage possible.

Williams says his performance and his behaviour leading up to the fight - where he frequently trash talked his opponent on social media - was all designed to help him restore his status in British boxing's upper echelons.

"I considered myself the favourite for my last fight but I know the bookies didn't, obviously it was a very good win for myself," he said.

"It gave me the chance to win a British title at a second weight, but more importantly than that it gave me a chance to put myself back on the big stage. I knew I had to put on a show and get a good win and I dedicated myself, I shut myself away for weeks and weeks and weeks.

"I had a very big stage on PPV, an unreal opportunity, so I knew it was a chance to impress.

"A lot of people seem to have seen it and the feedback has been good.

"When you are on top, everyone is your best friend or everyone wants to be your best friend, people want to be part of it, but if you lose, you are easily forgotten and that's how I felt a little bit.

"I needed that big performance to put myself out there and make people sit up and realise I am still a genuine contender who contender who can fight at a high level."

Liam Williams and Gary Lockett (right) who retired from boxing in 2008

Moving 'from everything I know'

Williams split with trainer and mentor Gary Lockett in the summer to join the Ingle gym.

Williams, 26, turned professional in 2011, winning British and Commonwealth titles under fellow Welshman Lockett.

But two eliminator losses to British rival Liam Smith, the last in November 2017, wrecked Williams' hopes of a shot at the WBO world title.

"After spending many years and enjoying some great times and successes with Gary, I felt that I needed to change things within my team and freshen things up," Williams explained at the time.

His tenure with Lockett saw the pair grow close in the wake of two tragedies, with Williams in the corner when former British middleweight champion Nick Blackwell, his stablemate, retired after suffering brain complications following a defeat to Chris Eubank Jr.

Williams was also ringside supporting his then stablemate Dale Evans for his fight against Mike Towell, another contest that ended tragically with Towell dying from injuries suffered in the fight.

However, Williams is now training away from friends, family and "everything he knows," and admits the switch to Sheffield has enhanced his confidence.

"The change of trainers was difficult in so many, but after the Smith fights, I had to get back on the horse and push my name out there towards people again, because they forgot about me.

"After the Smith fights I fought on small hall shows and with respect, I think I am better than that.

"I've made many changes. Moved away from home, I didn't have to, but I've done it for the sake of my career, moving away from friends, family, everything I know really.

"The hardest part is being away from my little girl. My camp for the last fight was 14 weeks. That means seeing my daughter only 14 times in over three months, that's very, very hard.

"Emotionally, you need people around you. To end the year the way I did, going home as British champion, it means so much to me, because it makes the sacrifices worthwhile.

"My life in Sheffield is just sleep, eat, train, repeat it all, day in, day out. It's good for me and prepares me mentally, very well, being around boxers with the same goals. It is a good thing for me, but it isn't always the easiest thing.

"Towards the end of my time in Gary's gym, and this is not a criticism of Gary, but something was lacking. Now I feel like me again.

"The Ingle gym has a great array of talented fighters, all different shapes and sizes and it keeps everyone competing against each other, working that little bit harder, because there is a champion over your shoulder. 'I want what they've got,' that's what you think."

Liam Williams (left) was not the favourite with bookmakers when he fought Mark Heffron (right)

Trash talking? A little bit

Now a British champion at super welterweight and middleweight, Williams says he will compete at whichever class offers the best chance of an immediate world title push.

However, whoever he is competing against, Williams says his new found confidence means he is liable to say whatever comes into his mind on social media. The lead-up to the Heffron fight saw Williams make several disparaging remarks about his opponent, something he has previously shied away from.

"I am looking forward now; I give a lot of thanks for Dominic Ingle for getting my career back on track," Williams explained.

"I have been trash talking a bit more. It's not about the attention, I suppose it is because I have that bit more belief in myself now. I had started to have doubts. 'Am I really going to be a world champion?'

"Now I believe in myself a lot more. I genuinely believe I will be a world champion, even though I had started to doubt myself.

"I am willing to go wherever the clearest path to a world title is. Will I have options? I have no idea. I don't care, I feel I am physically and mentally prepared now. I believe I can win a world title fight and I think it is realistic to target that this year."