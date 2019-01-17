Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer willing to continue his career for a world title shot

Frampton (r) lost a unanimous points decision to Josh Warrington (l) at the Manchester Arena

Carl Frampton says he would be willing to continue his boxing career if he can secure another world title bout.

The 31-year-old is meeting promoter Frank Warren on Thursday to plot his future having considered retiring after his loss to Josh Warrington.

US promoter Bob Arum has said Oscar Valdez would consider defending his WBO title against Frampton later this year.

"After the fight I said to my wife 'I'm done, I don't want to do this anymore' but things have changed" said Frampton.

"The fight wasn't how it was meant to go; I didn't carry the gameplan," added the Belfast boxer.

"People who wouldn't have any financial benefit from it have told me I've plenty left and I thought. 'Do you know what? It was a bad night'. The weight was OK; it was something else, and I still know I've got enough left.

"If I'd been getting beaten up in sparring that may have been time, but I sparred well and was in good shape going into the fight, but I didn't carry out the gameplan.

"The first two rounds took a lot out of me as well; I underestimated his power, and it just wasn't me, a typical performance. I usually get up on my toes and move around."

Following his first career loss against Leo Santa Cruz in 2017, Frampton worked his way back into world title contention with comfortable wins against Horacio Garcia, Nonito Donaire and Luke Jackson over a nine-month period before his defeat by Warrington in December.

The former two-weight world champion is not willing to follow the same route again as he considers the possibility of challenging Valdez, who fights Carmine Tommasone in Texas next month, or a potential third contest against Santa Cruz.

"I'm going to see Frank on Thursday and see what the options are. I'll hopefully know pretty soon," added Frampton.

"It depends on what I get offered. The last thing I want is Horacio Garcia, Nonito Donaire, Luke Jackson to get a shot at a world title again.

"I want to be walking into a big fight again or the premise of one fight and then a big fight, but I'm not prepared to go around the houses again."