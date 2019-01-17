Saul Alvarez v Daniel Jacobs: World middleweight unification fight set for 4 May

Alvarez (left) beat Gennady Golovkin in September to win the WBC and WBA world middleweight titles

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will face Daniel Jacobs in a world middleweight unification fight on 4 May in the US.

Mexican Alvarez, 28, holds the WBC and WBA belts after inflicting Gennady Golovkin's first defeat in their re-match in September.

American Jacobs, 31, became the IBF champion after beating Serhiy Derevianchenko in October.

Alvarez became a three-weight world champion in December when he knocked out Britain's Rocky Fielding.

That saw him win the WBA world super-middleweight title, having also held world titles at light-middleweight.

His only defeat in 54 professional fights was against unbeaten American great Floyd Mayweather Jr at super-welterweight in 2014.

The venue for May's fight, held on the eve of Mexico's national holiday Cinco de Mayo, has not yet been announced.

"I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me," said Alvarez.

"I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I'll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion."

Jacobs, who has two defeats in 37 fights, spent 19 months out of the sport as he successfully battled bone cancer, eventually making his comeback in 2012.

"This is the opportunity I have been waiting for. The opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring," said Jacobs,

Fellow American, WBO champion Demetrius Andrade holds the other belt in the middleweight division.