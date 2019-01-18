Anthony Ogogo to make wrestling debut before possible boxing return

Anthony Ogogo (right) with former Norwich striker Grant Holt (left) and WAW joint founder Ricky Knight

British middleweight Anthony Ogogo is to make his wrestling debut next month before attempting to return to the boxing ring later this year.

The London 2012 bronze medallist has had six operations since fracturing his eye socket in two places in his first professional defeat in October 2016.

Ogogo will appear for the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) in his hometown of Lowestoft on 23 February.

"I'm not taking one penny from this because I'm a pro boxer," he said.

The 30-year-old told BBC Radio Norfolk: "I've been a wrestling fan my entire life, [but] I want to earn my money and leave my legacy in the boxing ring - this is fun for me."

Ogogo, who will give his earnings from the event to charity, is following in the footsteps of former Norwich City striker Grant Holt, who will headline a WAW show at Carrow Road on 2 June.

Anthony Ogogo has won 11 or his 12 professional contests since his Olympic bronze medal in 2012

Having had his latest eye operation in November, Ogogo aims to return to sparring by the end of February to see if he can make a boxing comeback.

"My eyes are now really, really good. Are they good enough? I won't know until I start sparring," he said.

"When I get punched in the eye, is it going to break or get damaged again?

"Touch wood, I can get over those hurdles - my eyes won't go ping and I'm back in the ring in springtime. That's the best-case scenario."