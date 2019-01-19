Amanda Serrano v Eva Voraberger: US fighter on frustrations and sacrifice

Amanda Serrano gave up boyfriends, a mobile phone and financial security on her path to becoming a boxing world champion in six weight classes.

And on Friday night - after shedding about 25lb in two months - she claimed an unprecedented world title in a seventh division, more than seven years on from her first.

The decorated Puerto Rican knocked out Austria's Eva Voraberger in just 35 seconds at New York's Madison Square Garden - taking the vacant WBO world super-flyweight title and then calling out Ireland's Katie Taylor.

No other woman comes close to Serrano's success through the weights, yet riches and the privilege of a lofty profile have been hard to come by in women's boxing.

"I remember getting phone calls saying 'do you want to fight this girl for $500?'" she said.

"One of the toughest girls I fought is a world champion now, Fatuma Zarika. I fought her twice for $1,500. It went the distance and was a tough fight. I thought the rematch we would get more money but it was still $1,500.

"I thought, when is it going to get better? We are doing the same thing - getting punched in the face. We are running the same miles. When is it going to be just boxing, not female and male?

"You can see the talent. Women are throwing the same punches as men. Honest to God some of the females I have seen look better than some of the men I have seen on TV."

Platform a reward for tireless dedication

Amanda Serrano refuses to own a mobile phone and only uses a landline

Few fighters live what many would describe as a 'normal' life. Cutting weight, dehydrating and becoming comfortable with the strain of hunger are commonplace for both sexes in boxing.

The occasional social media purge in fight week is also a tried and tested tool to aid application, though Serrano's choice to only ever own a landline phone is extreme for the modern fighter.

"I have sacrificed everything," she told IFL TV. "I don't have a phone, don't have a boyfriend, I don't go out to drink - this is my lifestyle.

"I believe I don't want any distraction and phones. You see people walking down streets bumping into walls - I don't need that. People can't live without their phones. Apparently I can."

Serrano - a self-confessed 'foodie' - has followed a vegan diet for the final 10 days of her weight cut-down to 115lb, and says she found rising to 140lb for her last bout more challenging.

Her dedication to making weight today contrasts with her early years in the sport, where she trained infrequently between the ages of 12 and 18 while older sister Cindy - who has also held a world title and recently lost to Ireland's Katie Taylor - was beginning her career.

Now Serrano is just weeks away from marking a decade in the professional ranks. She never dreamed boxing would prove to be her occupation, let alone deliver world titles, and is thankful the women's sport has at last reached a "very healthy place".

"I had to struggle to get my feet in the door," added Serrano, who has 35 wins, one draw and one defeat to her name.

"It wasn't easy and still isn't that easy. I was fighting for $1,000, even for world titles. Me and my sister have fought for practically nothing.

"Back then it was so hard to get on a card, to show you had talent and skills. Now there are platforms showing women's boxing and you see talented women out there putting bums on seats and selling tickets."

Under the guidance of promoter Lou DiBella and working closely with both Matchroom Sport and streaming service DAZN, Serrano now says she has a platform that provides "light at the end of the tunnel".

With no other woman having held world titles in five weight classes, the devastating victory over Voraberger has only added to her legacy.