Jorge Linares: Three-weight world champion defeated by Pablo Cesar Cano

Three-weight world champion Jorge Linares suffered a shock first-round defeat by Pablo Cesar Cano in New York.

Friday's impressive undercard saw victory for Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano, who defeated Austria's Eva Voraberger inside 40 seconds.

Serrano is one of two boxers to win world titles in seven or more weight classes, alongside Manny Pacquiao.

"Today in the best moment of my life and career, it was an honour to fight Jorge Linares", Mexico's Cano said.

Ireland's TJ Doheny and undefeated middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade also won in Madison Square Garden.

"I am happy, I am very content. All of my career I have wanted a victory of this magnitude against a fighter of this calibre like Jorge Linares," Cano added after the shock victory.

'El Nino' went down three times in the opener, before the referee called the super lightweight title fight off 12 seconds from the end of the round.

"He surprised me with the big right hand. He had power in his punch," Linares, said after his 50th professional appearance.

"[Fighting at 140 lbs] was so different. Five pounds is so different. But before at 135, I was feeling better but I moved to 140 because it was too hard to make.

"The weight is hard. His body is bigger. He has an amazing punch."

Puerto Rican Serrano enjoyed a historic victory by knocking out Austrian Voraberger in the first round to claim the vacant WBO Super Flyweight World championship, marking the seventh weight division she has claimed a title.

"I can't believe it was 35 seconds. I just wanted this so bad. Thanks to my trainer, he brings something out of me and it just rubs off on me," Serrano said.

"When I landed the body shot, I knew it hurt her. But after I landed that first punch and saw her back up, I knew I was going to go through her."

The 30-year-old also called out Irish unified lightweight female world champion Katie Taylor: "When that fight comes, I hope she is ready for it. Right now, I have other sights in mind."

Meanwhile, Doheny retained his IBF World Super Bantamweight title, scoring an 11th round technical knockout against Ryohei Takahashi.

American Andrade defended his faultless record and WBO World Middleweight belt against Russia's Artur Akavov, winning by technical knockout with just 24 seconds to spare.

Elsewhere, former world champion Chris Algieri held off a late surge by Daniel Gonzalez to win by unanimous decision.