TJ Doheny: Irish boxer retains IBF world super bantamweight title

TJ Doheny shocked defending champion Ryosuke Iwasa to win the IBF title in August

TJ Doheny successfully defended his IBF world super-bantamweight title with an 11th-round stoppage of Japan's Ryohei Takahashi at Madison Square Garden.

After taking his unbeaten record to 21 fights the Portlaoise native now has his sights set on a unification fight with WBA champion Danny Roman.

Sydney-based Doheny, who secured the IBF crown last August, was in control from the first bell in New York.

The Irishman, 32, had Takahashi on the canvas in round three but he recovered.

The Japanese boxer was full of endeavour but lacked the class to cause any real damage to his opponent.

Doheny has been based in Australia for the last decade and has never fought as a professional in Ireland, having emigrated to Sydney 10 years ago.

He holds the IBF belt which belonged to Belfast boxer Carl Frampton between 2014 and 2016.