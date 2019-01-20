Ulster Elite Championships: James McGivern claims second title in amateur boxing showpiece

John Paul Doyle (right) came out on top in a fantastic contest with Colm Murphy.

Olympic hopeful James McGivern picked up a second Ulster title with an assured victory at the Elite Championships at the Ulster Hall.

The St George's fighter saw off stiff competition from Dylan Duffy to claim a 4-1 win.

There were also victories for McGivern's Commonwealth Games teammates Carly McNaul and Stephen McMonagle.

Teenager John Paul Doyle was named fighter of the night following his pulsating win over Colm Murphy.

McGivern, who was disappointed to have only come home from the 2018 Commonwealths with a bronze medal, was fighter of the year in 2017 and while his performance this time around was arguably less explosive it was equally as impressive as he controlled his contest, carefully picking and landing his shots to control the bout, particularly in the second and third rounds.

In a night that lived up to its billing in showcasing the best talent in Ulster amateur boxing, the 57kg contest between Doyle and Murphy was undoubtedly the highlight with both fighters receiving a standing ovation after a stunning contest.

Doyle floored his opponent with a right hand in the first and did enough early work to secure a 4-1 win despite Murphy finishing the stronger.

The bout has teed up what is sure to be another epic encounter when the pair meet again next week in the final of the Irish Under-22 Championships in Dublin.

Chloe Fleck and Jack O'Neill but claimed tight 3-2 wins early in the night in close contests while Ricky Nesbitt won convincingly at 52kg.

Holy Trinity's Barry McReynolds, named as the most improved boxer, impressed in a 5-0 win over Dominic Bradley while Karl Dlugosz got the better of Michael Erpelding in one of the evening's closest encounters.

At 81kg Paul McCullagh brought his contest with Noel Donnelly to an end late in the first, sending his opponent to the canvas with a massive right hand.

Similarly Eugene McKeever stormed to victory in the welterweight final, landing a ferocious right to take victory midway through the opening round.

Fergus Quinn made amends for his 2017 defeat by Steven Donnelly, who has since moved into the professional ranks, by out-boxing Brett McGinty who tasted a second consecutive defeat in the Ulster senior finals.

After trading shots in the opening two rounds the final three minutes belonged exclusively to Quinn, with McGinty doing well to stay on his feet until the final bell.

Having suffered disappointment in the quarter-finals on the Gold Coast last year, McMonagle took the final win of the night with a unanimous decision victory over Dean Scullion.