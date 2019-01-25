Dubliner Carroll gets world title shot against IBF belt holder Tevin Farmer

Carroll defeated fellow Dubliner Declan Geraghty to retain his IBF intercontinental super-featherweight belt last year

Super-featherweight Jono Carroll will challenge for a first world title when he takes on IBF champion Tevin Farmer in Philadelphia on Friday 15 March.

The undefeated Dubliner, 26, will appear on the same bill as his compatriot Katie Taylor at the Liacouras Centre.

Farmer will be making his first appearance in his home city since becoming world champion.

The 28-year-old southpaw has successfully defended the belt twice.

Having outfought Billy Dib to claim the vacant title last August, Farmer went on to defeat Belfast's James Tennyson and Francisco Fonseca before the end of the year.

Carroll will make his US debut against an opponent who has been on his radar for some time.

"Tevin is a man that wants to be liked but he plays like he's Floyd Mayweather, but he's not half as good as him," said Carroll.

"He has serious holes in his armoury, and I am going to poke every single one of them. I will break him up and stop him."