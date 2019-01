From the section

Hannah Rankin won her ninth professional fight

Scotland's Hannah Rankin earned a points victory over former IBF welterweight champion Eva Bajic in Glasgow.

Rankin, 28, won Friday's super welterweight contest 78-74 - her sixth victory in nine professional bouts.

The Luss fighter looked the stronger boxer from the off.

Rankin backed her Serbian opponent into the ropes during the fifth of eight rounds and ultimately emerged a deserved victor.