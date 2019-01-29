Nicola Adams: British boxer says she wants to emulate Muhammad Ali in winning at Royal Albert Hall

Nicola Adams has five wins from five professional bouts

Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams says she wants to win her first professional world title in order to emulate her "hero" Muhammad Ali.

Adams, 36, will fight WBO flyweight champion Arely Mucino at London's Royal Albert Hall on 8 March - a venue where Ali boxed in 1971 and 1979 exhibitions.

The fight marks Adams' sixth as a professional and she says winning would be "up there" with her Olympic titles.

"This is the reason I've turned professional," she said.

"I've achieved everything there is to achieve as an amateur, and I wanted to go on and get the world title as a professional boxer, just like my hero Muhammad Ali.

"To think he's boxed in the same arena I'm boxing in is unbelievable for me. To come away with a world title and call myself a world champion is every boxer's dream. I can't wait to get in there to be able to perform and prove to people I belong at world level.

"It's unreal. I'm thinking about the noise, the crowd. If I can I'll be going for the knockout - I want to make a big statement. I can't wait to get out there and get going.

"It's going to mean everything to me and be up there with the two Olympic medals. It's International Women's Day as well.

"I'm over the moon, really excited and can't wait to get going."

The Royal Albert Hall first staged competitive boxing in 1918 and Adams' contest will be the first world-title bout at the venue since Mexico's Marco Antonio Barrera took on Britain's Paul Lloyd in 1999.

Mexico's Mucino, 29, claimed her world title in February and has a record of 27 wins, two draws and three defeats throughout 10 years as a professional.

"Mucino's a come-forward fighter with a typical Mexican style, who'll take five (punches) to land one," Adams added.

"I'm hoping that's how she'll come in because she won't want to take five of my punches. That belt's staying here with me."