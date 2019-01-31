Josh Taylor: Ivan Baranchyk world title fight confirmed for Glasgow in May

Josh Taylor overwhelmed Ryan Martin at The Hydro in November to win his quarter-final

Scotland's Josh Taylor will contest his first world title fight in Glasgow in May, when he faces IBF super-lightweight champion Ivan Baranchyk.

The bout is scheduled to take place at the SSE Hydro on 18 May, with the news coming a day after it had been reported Baranchyk had pulled out of the contest and the World Boxing Super Series.

Taylor reached the last four with an seventh-round win over Ryan Martin.

The Edinburgh fighter is now undefeated in 13 outings.

Should he beat Baranchyk to claim his debut world crown, he will fight for the WBA belt in the final.

"It is a childhood dream to become a world champion. I am very confident I will win and do it in a good fashion," he said.

'Something doesn't add up' - analysis

BBC Boxing reporter Luke Reddy

Something does not quite add up here. Less than 24 hours after news broke of Baranchyk withdrawing from the World Boxing Super Series, the tournament organisers announce the date for his Taylor bout.

It is, so far, the only semi-final given a specific date across the three weight divisions the Super Series has in operation this season. Maybe that is a coincidence; maybe it's a show of strength by organisers who have the fighter under contract.

But there are rumblings that the series itself is facing difficulties following an eye-catching and well-received first season. Even before season two began, there were whispers of tighter purse strings and it seems money is the root of complaints from Baranchyk's team.

Fans will hope a smooth outcome follows. The Super Series set about offering an easy-to-follow tournament structure with a straight-forward narrative and it achieved just that in season one. In the often complex boxing world of multiple belts, sanctioning bodies, purse bids and promotional stand-offs, such an approach is refreshing.