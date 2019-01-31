Paddy Barnes: Belfast flyweight to join Conlan on Madison Square Garden bill

Barnes was stopped following a brutal body shot by Cristofer Rosales last August

Paddy Barnes will also box on the St Patrick's Day bill featuring fellow Belfastman Michael Conlan at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Flyweight Barnes is taking on Dallas man Oscar Mojica, 26, whose pro record is 11 wins, five defeats and one loss.

Barnes, 31, will be having his first bout since his fourth-round stoppage by Nicaragua's Cristofer Rosales in a WBC featherweight title fight last August.

The double Olympic medallist was stopped following a brutal body shot.

"I'm extremely excited to be fighting at such an iconic venue," said Barnes of the 17 March bout in New York.

"It's every boxer's dream and the fact it's on St Patrick's Day with Mick on the card makes it all the better.

"I'm expecting the atmosphere to be amazing. There'll be so many Irish fans there and we all know they bring a noise."

Barnes retains world title ambitions

After winning Olympic bronze in 2008, Barnes repeated that feat at London 2012 when his Irish team-mate Conlan also clinched a medal.

"Mick and I have travelled the world together but this will be the first time we'll have fought in America together," added Barnes.

Texan Mojica won his first eight professional bouts but has lost five of his last eight contests.

His 10th pro fight saw him losing on an unanimous decision against Antonio Nieves, who later went down to a stoppage defeat by Japanese star Naoya Inoue in a WBO world super-flyweight title bout.

Mojica's record also includes a split decision defeat last February by another American Ernesto Delgadillo in a United States National Boxing Council title fight.

Despite his defeat by Rosales, who subsequently lost the title against Britain's Charlie Edwards, Barnes remains hopeful that he will re-establish himself as a world title contender in 2019.