Sergio Garcia beats Ted Cheeseman on points to retain European title

Garcia remains unbeaten in 29 fights and claimed his first win outside his native Spain against Cheeseman

Britain's Ted Cheeseman suffered his first professional defeat as Sergio Garcia retained the European light-middleweight title at London's O2 Arena.

Spaniard Garcia, 26, remains unbeaten in 29 fights after the unanimous points decision win, with the judges scoring the fight 119-109 119-109 115-114.

Cheeseman had his nose bloodied, left eye cut and was outclassed by Garcia.

The 23-year-old now has a 15-1 professional record.

Cheeseman, who was planning to face British rival Anthony Fowler in the future, was ultimately out-boxed by his Spanish opponent, but he did try and steal the win with one knockout punch as the contest drew to a close.

"I've never seen someone try so hard until the final bell. He gave it everything," said promoter Eddie Hearn.

On the undercard, Craig Richards knocked down Jake Ball three times before the referee stopped the contest in the third round for Richards to become the new owner of the WBA continental light-heavyweight title.

Felix Cash knocked out Nigeria's Rasheed Abolaji in the first round to win the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title while Lawrence Okolie stopped Hungarian Tamas Lodi after three rounds.