Charlie Edwards to defend WBC world flyweight title against Angel Moreno

Charlie Edwards won the WBC belt at London's O2 Arena in December 2018

Charlie Edwards will make the first defence of his WBC world flyweight title against Spain's Angel Moreno at the Copper Box Arena in London on 23 March.

Edwards won the belt at the second attempt as he outpointed Cristofer Rosales in December 2018.

"Moreno is a very tough and game fighter," said Edwards, 25.

"He doesn't shy away from any opportunities, he's going to come to try and steal my title from me."

He added: "I want to be a multi-weight world champion. I look forward to taking my first steps as a world champion and defending my belt on 23 March."

Also on the bill, Joshua Buatsi will face Liam Conroy for the vacant light-heavyweight British title.