James Tennyson: Belfast lightweight back to winning ways at the Ulster Hall

Tennyson won his first fight since his world title defeat to Tevin Farmer last October

Lightweight James Tennyson returned to winning ways with a second round stoppage of England's Garry Neale at the Ulster Hall.

The Belfast man wasted little time in disposing of his previously undefeated opponent, who did not make the 10 second count having taken a knee following a flurry of shots.

The bout was Tennyson's first since his world title loss against Tevin Farmer.

On the undercard there were wins for Cathy McAleer and Tommy McCarthy.

In his first fight since moving up from super-featherweight Tennsyson, the much bigger man at 130lb, controlled the contest from the outset and after the referee chalked off a first round knockdown, Neale dropped to the canvas in the second following a ferocious onslaught.

After crashing right hand to the body winded Neale the fight was soon over with the Englishman unable to continue.

McCarthy clears path for inter-continental bout

Cruiserweight Tommy McCarthy also coasted to victory, winning every round of his eight round contest with Czech Jiri Svacina.

The Belfast man will be in for a much sterner test on 3 March when he faces Richard Riakporhe for the vacant WBA inter-continental belt in Peterborough.

McAleer, in her second fight since turning professional, coasted to a unanimous points decision over Sonia Klos in a four round contest.

The former karate and kick-boxing world champion, 40, only made her pro debut last November and has signalled her desire to be fast-tracked to a world title.