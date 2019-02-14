Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller: American challenger praises Tyson Fury

Jarrell Miller (right) is unbeaten in 24 outings as a professional

Tyson Fury "looks more like a heavyweight champion" than Anthony Joshua, says Joshua's next opponent Jarrell Miller.

Unified world heavyweight champion Joshua, 29, will meet New York's Miller at Madison Square Garden on 1 June.

The Briton is a 1-10 favourite with bookmakers to win on his US debut against an opponent who is undefeated.

"In my eyes, [Fury] is somebody who has been doing good in and outside the ring," Miller told BBC Sport.

"He's been there, he's dealt with some problems outside the ring and worked his way back into contention, so to me, he's different."

Former world heavyweight champion Fury faced undefeated defending WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in December, with the Los Angeles bout ending in a controversial draw.

It came just six months after Fury made his boxing comeback after a 32-month absence - a period in which he battled depression, lost his boxing licence and faced a period of ineligibility while a UK Anti-Doping investigation played out.

"We see one heavyweight mentally break down and then come back, we haven't seen a mental breakdown from AJ," added Miller, nicknamed 'Big Baby'.

"I've heard crazy things about him and his camp, that he has to get a psychiatrist and all kind of crazy things, but when you've been protected most of your life and go to a prep school, and you find out there are wolves, bears and tigers out here, they are going to be in your face every day. They act different."

'Big Baby is going to show up'

Miller, who has 23 wins and a draw to his name, had been viewed as an unlikely opponent given Joshua was due to fight at Wembley on 13 April.

London 2012 Olympic champion Joshua has said he plans to "dismantle" the 30-year-old in his home city, but Miller refuses to see his opponent return to the UK anything but empty-handed.

"Once I beat AJ, I will be the man overnight. Sometimes it's not even about the belts, it's about the respect and the recognition," Miller said.

"There is no love in war. I will do whatever, whenever, to get the job done.

"Big Baby is going to show up, and I know when [Joshua] signed that contract he knew he had to show up. I know what I am capable of doing."

Miller weighed in at 22st 5lb (143kg) for his last victory - about five stone more than Joshua did for his win over Alexander Povetkin in September - and he will be the heaviest opponent the IBF, WBA and WBO champion has ever faced.

"My body is a machine. It's not as pretty as AJ's perhaps but my work-rate and my boxing is 10 times bigger than AJ's," Miller said. "I squat, deadlift, bench press, biceps curl twice as heavy as AJ, and my condition is twice as better.

"I have formed this amazing physique that is built for just running people over, it's a bulldozer. But it's a bulldozer that sneaks up on you.

"I could go full blast a lot of the time, but I choose not to. I've been really reserved so far. This fight will go back to the aggressive style, I can keep it up for 12 rounds, I've got the stamina, so I'm not worried about it.

"AJ has never been in the ring with someone like me before, so it's going to be a totally different story for him."

Joshua knocked out the respected Alexander Povetkin in September

'They boo at the Garden' - analysis

BBC Radio 5 live boxing pundit Steve Bunce

I think Miller can bang. He can be out-fought and out-thought but Miller will help sell a fight in a city that is not convinced about Joshua.

But they boo at Madison Square Garden. Trust me, they'll boo Joshua if he is safety first in the first round. They'll boo in one round.

Madison Square Garden booed Felix Trinidad against Bernard Hopkins after four rounds because Trinidad hadn't hit him on the chin.

It's a savage venue, so Joshua will be forced to perform.

If Joshua is forced to take risks, that gives Miller his chance, his only chance.

Does Joshua get sucked into the big Apple? The Madison Square Garden vibe? The history? Does he buy into it and go out to try and impress?