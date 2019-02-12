Dillian Whyte: WBC orders Briton to face Dominic Breazeale in heavyweight fight
- From the section Boxing
The WBC has ordered a fight between Britain's Dillian Whyte and Dominic Breazeale to determine the mandatory challenger for Deontay Wilder's heavyweight title belt.
American Wilder is expected to face Tyson Fury in a rematch of December's controversial draw in Los Angeles.
Whyte had also been linked with a fight against four-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.
The 30-year-old is the current holder of the WBC silver belt.
Both Whyte and American Breazeale have suffered only one defeat during their professional careers, both to Joshua.