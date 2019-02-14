Chris Eubank Jr expects James DeGale to be at his best in super-middleweight fight

Chris Eubank Jr has a record of 27 wins and two defeats

Chris Eubank Jr says James DeGale will be at his best in their super-middleweight bout this month because he "knows that I'm dangerous".

The two Britons will fight at the O2 Arena in London on 23 February.

DeGale, 33, said he will consider retirement afterwards, having vacated the IBF super-middleweight title in July to pursue "massive fights" in the last part of his career.

"I'm relentless, I don't stop," said Eubank Jr, 29.

"Volume, speed, power, it's all a dangerous combination, and he knows that, but the fact he knows that is why we're going to see the best James DeGale we've seen for a long time.

"He knows I'm a livewire and that I'm dangerous; he knows being ill-prepared is dangerous for his health. I don't think he's going to put himself in that position."

DeGale lost his belt in a shock defeat by Caleb Truax in 2017 before reclaiming it in an unconvincing victory over the American in April last year.

He stopped Fidel Monterrosa Munoz, who has lost 19 of his 59 fights, in September and then saw former WBA super-middleweight champion and long-term rival George Groves, touted as a potential future opponent, retire in January.

However, Eubank Jr believes DeGale will "rise to the occasion" for their fight.

"If he's got someone he doesn't respect or fear, then that shows in his performance," he said.

"He respects me and knows what's coming, so he's going to be on form.

"He's had some hard fights, that's for sure. It's one of those things - a fight like this, especially against me, could be career ending."