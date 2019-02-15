Dereck Chisora: British heavyweight joins up with Dave Coldwell

Chisora lost to Dillian Whyte in December

British heavyweight Dereck Chisora has teamed up with Dave Coldwell, the former trainer of Tony Bellew.

Chisora, 35, lost by knockout in a rematch with Dillian Whyte in December but quickly shot down retirement talk.

He has now started work with Coldwell - who guided Bellew to a world title in 2016 - and is eyeing a bout with former WBO world champion Joseph Parker.

"If Team Parker want to take on this challenge, they know where they can find me," said Chisora.

Chisora linked up with his former rival David Haye to work under the management of Hayemaker Promotions in 2018.

He continued to work with London-based trainer Don Charles while being managed by Haye but will now train in Rotherham, where Coldwell is based.

Coldwell once worked for Hayemaker but publicly clashed with his former employer while guiding Bellew to two wins over Haye in 2017 and 2018.

"Boxing throws up plenty of surprises and it was a real big surprise to get a call from David to work with Dereck," said Coldwell.

"He's adapted very quickly to life up here and settled in the gym which shows that he's serious about his career, there is a real hunger to develop and improve."

Chisora has been a close friend of Bellew's for several years, with both men often ringside to support one another on fight nights.

"Dave has done amazing work with my good friend Tony Bellew and his other boxers," added Chisora.

"People know by now that I don't like to do things the conventional way. This is a new direction for me. I'm learning every day, I'm buzzing."

Chisora holds a record of 29 wins from 38 fights and has challenged for a world title once, losing to Vitali Klitschko in 2012.