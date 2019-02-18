Nicola Adams: Injured British boxer postpones Arely Mucino fight

Nicola Adams defeated Mexico's Isabel Millan in her last fight in October

Nicola Adams has postponed her 8 March fight against Mexican Arely Mucino - the Briton's first shot at a world title - because of injury.

The two-time Olympic champion, 36, was due to challenge for the WBO flyweight title at London's Royal Albert Hall.

But a statement from promoter Frank Warren said Adams had "picked up an injury during her preparations".

"The world title bout will now be rescheduled to take place later in the year," the statement added.

Undefeated British light-heavyweight Anthony Yarde will now face Travis Reeves of the United States as the main event.

The bout will be Adams' sixth since turning professional in 2017 and she said in January she wanted to win her first title to emulate her "hero" Muhammad Ali, who boxed at the Royal Albert Hall in 1971 and 1979 exhibitions.

She earned a unanimous points victory to defeat Isabel Millan of Mexico in her previous fight in October.

Mucino, 29, claimed her world title in February 2018 and has a record of 27 wins, two draws and three losses in 10 years as a professional.