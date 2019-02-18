Tyson Fury signs ESPN fight deal worth reported £80m

British heavyweight Tyson Fury has signed a fight deal with a United States television network worth a reported £80m.

The deal, which is understood to cover Fury's next five fights, will see him broadcast on ESPN in the US while remaining on BT Sport in the UK.

Promoter Frank Warren said the deal was "something special".

Fury said he believes the move makes a rematch with WBC world champion Deontay Wilder "more makeable".

But Fury's December draw with Wilder aired on BT Sport in the UK as well as Showtime - who broadcast Wilder's fights - in the US.

Now Fury has his own US broadcaster, agreements will have to be reached between ESPN and Showtime over the airing of his fights in America.

It means Wilder, Fury and unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua all have rival US broadcasters, which could make negotiations for them to fight each another more challenging.

